‘These officers acted in self-defense and in defense of others’ Denver officer-involved shooting legally justified

DENVER (KDVR) — A January officer-involved shooting, which left Gerardo Antonio Conchas-Bustos dead, has been reviewed by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

McCann found the shooting legally justified and no charges will be filed against Denver Police Officers Juan Gamboa and Diego Archuleta, who were involved in the shooting.

“Earlier that night, Mr. Conchas-Bustos physically assaulted his housemate who called 911 Dispatch for help. The responding officers were in the process of conducting a safety check of the house when Mr. Conchas-Bustos quickly charged at Officer Gamboa with a knife in his hand,” said DA McCann. “Mr. Conchas-Bustos got within about three feet of one of Officer Gamboa before being shot and killed. These officers acted in self-defense and in defense of others.”

The shooting occurred about 1:12 a.m. January 1 at a home at 901 S. Irving St.

An online community meeting will be held on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. when McCann will discuss the decision.