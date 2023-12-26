DENVER (KDVR) — New year, new places to fly. Or, at least that’s the way it is at Denver International Airport.

A lot of changes are planned for the nation’s third-busiest airport in 2024, and those changes include new places to go to.

Denverites will soon be able to enjoy nonstop travel to new destinations, and even one new country entirely:

Destination Airline Start date Monterrey, Mexico Viva Aerobus Jan. 25, 2024 Dublin, Ireland Aer Lingus May 17 Hartford, Connecticut Southwest June 4 (daily) Spartanburg, South Carolina Southwest June 8 (weekends, seasonal)

And, in case you missed it, United and Southwest both added a few new nonstop routes late in the year:

Destination Airline Start date Asheville, North Carolina United Sept. 29, 2023 Dayton, Ohio United Sept. 29 Greensboro, North Carolina United Sept. 29 Lexington, Kentucky United Sept. 29 San Juan, Puerto Rico Southwest Oct. 29 Montego Bay, Jamaica United Nov. 4

Other changes at DIA

One of the biggest changes coming to Denver’s airport in 2024 is the departure of Spirit Airlines entirely.

The airline will stop providing flights in and out of DIA starting Jan. 9. The airline said this would affect three routes.

As for the airport at large, DIA will open the west security checkpoint sometime in February. It is a new addition and will reportedly include new technology to help people move through security faster.

At the same time, the north security checkpoint will close for upgrades.

The airport at large has also planned some renovations to begin soon, including upgrades or refreshes of bathrooms in existing concourses and new carpet in areas.

Beyond just next year, DIA is planning a major expansion of operations in the coming decades, including the addition of 60 new gates in the next two decades