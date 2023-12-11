DENVER (KDVR) — A lot of laws were passed in 2023, and not all of them have gone into effect yet.

Several new Colorado laws will go into effect at the start of 2024. So as you’re celebrating the ball drop and starting work on those New Year’s resolutions, there are a few new rules you’ll have to follow and, in some cases, some new rights you can enjoy.

The laws going into effect cover a wide range of topics, including requiring informed consent for certain medical examinations to an agricultural right-to-repair law.

New Colorado laws in 2024

At least one of the new laws going into effect was not passed this year.

Specifically, the next phase of a law passed in 2021 to eliminate single-use plastic bags in grocery stores, as well as eliminate the use of Styrofoam in food containers, goes into effect in January.

Of the laws passed in 2023, here are some that are going into effect on Jan. 1, 2024:

HB23-1068: Among other things, caps pet security deposits in rentals at $300 and monthly pet rent at $35 or 1.5% of monthly rent.

HB23-1077: Bans medical professionals from performing intimate examinations on patients who are sedated or unconscious unless informed consent is given beforehand or the examination is required to save the patient’s life or well-being.

HB23-1011: Creates a right-to-repair for agricultural equipment.

HB23-1186: Allows people to participate in eviction proceedings remotely.

SB23-105: An add-on to the Equal Pay for Equal Work Act passed in 2021. It requires employers to provide information on new job opportunities to all existing employees before making a hiring decision. It also requires that employers give information on a new hire or internal promotion to the people they will work with, as well as information on how existing employees can demonstrate interest in similar jobs in the future. The law also requires that a process for people to submit wage complaints be created by July 1, 2024.

HB23-1245: Sets limits on campaign contributions for municipal elections.

SB23-039: Changes the rules around the termination of parental rights for parents who are incarcerated.

Several other laws will also go into effect in January. The full list can be accessed from the Colorado General Assembly website.

The minimum wage statewide will also increase on Jan. 1, from $13.65 to $14.42 an hour.