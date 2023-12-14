DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re in the market for a mountain home with year-round activities, a new study found the best places, two of which are in Colorado. However, you’re going to have to save up: The homes in these mountain towns are worth millions.

Architectural Digest found the top 10 best places to own a mountain home based on weather, distance to an airport, air quality, number of ski resorts and available entertainment and dining options.

These are the top 10 places to own a mountain home:

Red Lodge, Montana Telluride, Colorado Lake Placid, New York Thomas, West Virginia Joseph, Oregon Aspen, Colorado Ketchum, Idaho Stowe, Vermont Thermopolis, Wyoming Camden, Maine

Telluride was named one of the best towns for mountain homes due to its year-round activities. Telluride has more than the winter, although it is home to two of the top ski areas in the state. AD specifically names its unique festivals and events in the summer and fall.

Telluride has events almost every weekend in the warmer months, including the Telluride Hot Air Balloon Festival, Yoga Festival, Mushroom Festival and more.

It’s considered a dream to live in Telluride, and it might only just be one if you’re an aspiring homeowner. According to Realtor.com, Telluride’s median home price is $5.2 million.

Aspen also hit the top 10 list of best mountain homes due to its world-class ski resorts. AD names its total snowfall as another top spot for skiing with an average of 192 inches of snowfall per year.

Besides skiing, Aspen is also known for its shopping and fine dining.

However, living in Aspen is also going to cost you. The median home prices in Aspen amount to $2.5 million, according to Realtor.com.

Whether you’re in the market for a high-budget home or trying to live like royalty for a weekend getaway, these are some of the best spots. Just don’t expect the best places to be easy on your wallet.