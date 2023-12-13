DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Zoo and the Botanic Gardens have dazzling light displays during the holidays, but there’s also plenty of holiday spirit around Denver metro neighborhoods.

If you’re out and about looking for neighborhoods with the best displays, these spots have the best Christmas lights, according to FOX31 readers.

Stricker’s Winter Wonderland (Photo courtesy of Joe Stricker)

Stricker’s Winter Wonderland (Photo courtesy of Joe Stricker)

Stricker’s Winter Wonderland (Photo courtesy of Joe Stricker)

Stricker’s Winter Wonderland (Photo courtesy of Joe Stricker)

2023 Cannava Holiday Light Show Extravaganza (Photo credits: Ed Cannava)

2023 Cannava Holiday Light Show Extravaganza (Photo credits: Ed Cannava)

2023 Cannava Holiday Light Show Extravaganza (Photo credits: Ed Cannava)

The Hazard’s Gingerbread House (Courtesy of the Hazard family)

The Hazard’s Gingerbread House (Courtesy of the Hazard family)

Highlands Ranch

Many viewers on FOX31’s Facebook page recommended Highlands Ranch.

If you’re in the area, you need to check out “The Hazard’s Gingerbread House” on Fairgate Way, which is a house covered head-to-toe in Christmas lights. It was recently featured in a national television competition.

A few other streets in Highlands Ranch are listed in the Holiday Display Houses Of Littleton, Highlands Ranch and surrounding areas Facebook group. A house on Blackbird Place goes all out every year.

Centennial

Viewers also suggested Centennial, which has multiple houses dazzled with lights. It’s home to the 2023 Cannava Holiday Light Show Extravaganza on S. Dexter Street and The Stricker’s Winter Wonderland on S. Lafayette Street, where the house and the entire lawn are filled with Christmas lights that can be seen from a birds-eye view.

Cherry Creek

While you could drive around and look for decked-out houses, there are plenty of lights by Cherry Creek Mall. If you walk around, seemingly every tree is covered in lights. The mall also has a nearby Christmas market which you can stop by while you’re on the search for the best Christmas lights.

Westminster

Jenney Manuel Reed mentioned the Windings neighborhood in Westminster, which has “very cool light displays!” she commented.

Rudy Prz also mentioned the Westminster city park area for holiday lights.

Others suggested areas like Cherry Hills Village, Globeville and Northeast Park Hill for lighting displays.

Whether you’re spending the night searching for the best light displays or if you need your daily dose of a well-lit house, check out these spots for Christmas lights.