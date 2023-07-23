DENVER (KDVR) — Several Denver Public Library locations are now open seven days a week thanks to funding from the voter-supported DPL Fund.

These library locations will now open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Each library also will open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on one dedicated day of the week, with service running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on all other days.

The following are the libraries that will be open seven days, as well as each library’s dedicated day for extended hours:

Green Valley Ranch Branch Library (Thursday)

Hadley Branch Library (Wednesday)

Hampden Branch Library (Wednesday)

Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library (Thursday)

Sam Gary Branch Library (Wednesday)

The funding to open the locations for extended hours came after voters passed measure 2i in November 2022.

That measure established the DPL Fund and provided the library with an additional $32 million a year in funding.