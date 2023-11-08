DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that it is planning new Bus Rapid Transit routes on some busy Denver streets.

Bus Rapid Transit is a program designed to make buses more reliable, quick, convenient and accessible than traditional bus services, according to a press release from CDOT. It does so by giving buses priority over other travel modes and adding bus-only bypass lanes.

Construction has already started for some BRT routes, but Wednesday’s announcement added Federal Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard to CDOT’s plans.

“BRT will connect our urban corridors and communities, providing vital transportation options that allow us access to jobs, shopping, health care, education, recreation and life,” said Jessica Myklebust, RTD director for CDOT’s metro region.

Where will Bus Rapid Transit routes be?

The plan is for BRT to cover 18 miles of Federal Boulevard from 120th Avenue in Westminster to Dartmouth Avenue in south Denver.

CDOT is still working on studying to plan a BRT route on Colorado Boulevard, covering 6.5 miles from I-70 to I-25.

Work is already in process on Denver’s East Colfax Avenue BRT project, and the announcement included an extension of that from I-225 to I-70.

Construction will begin soon for a BRT route covering nine miles of the Diagonal Highway from 47th Street in Boulder to Hover Street in Longmont.

CDOT is making plans for a BRT route on 25 miles of Arapahoe Road from Boulder to Brighton.

According to the release, construction on the new projects will begin sometime in 2024.