DENVER (KDVR) — Places and events across Colorado have been nominated by USA Today for a number of holiday-themed Readers’ Choice awards.

According to USA Today, travel experts pick the top 20 in each category. Then, readers can vote once per day in each contest.

This is the second year in a row for at least one of the nominations, including best holiday market. In 2022, the Georgetown Christmas Market was voted the No. 7 best market, and the Denver Christkindlmarket was voted No. 3.

The same two made the top 20 list again.

Those weren’t the only Colorado staples that made it into the top 20 lists. In fact, most of the categories had at least one nominee in the Centennial State.

Here is a list of some of the contests Colorado was picked for and a link to vote for them:

Other categories that Colorado represented in the top 20 included best ski school, best place for snowboarding and best hotel for the holidays. You can find a full list of categories here.

Voting closes in early December.