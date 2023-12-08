DENVER (KDVR) — Fresh powder is falling in the mountains, but that doesn’t mean you have to go downhill skiing to enjoy the snow.

Cross-country skiing is just as satisfying, and it doesn’t include wait times for ski lifts.

If you’re near the Denver metro, some of the best cross-country ski resorts are closer than the ski areas.

USAToday asked a panel of ski experts to name their favorite cross-country resorts and then readers voted on the choices.

Two places in Colorado ranked as some of the best spots to cross-country ski in the U.S.

Devil’s Thumb Ranch was named the second-best in the country for cross-country skiing. It’s located in Tabernash, which is about 15 minutes from Winter Park. There are nearly 75 miles of groomed trails that vary in difficulty for beginner to advanced cross-country skiers.

If you stay the night, you can soak in the year-round heated pool and hot tub.

This isn’t the first time USAToday named Devil’s Thumb as one of the best spots. For five years in a row, cross-country skiing hit the top of the charts at No. 1.

At No. 7, Snow Mountain Ranch in Granby is also named one of the best spots for cross-country skiing. The trails take up nearly 75 miles through pine forests, meadows and along Pole Creek. The trails are varied for all levels.

The lodging is also varied. You could stay in a hotel-style room, cabin, seasonal yurt or at the RV site.

More resorts outside of Colorado also ranked as some of the best. Here’s the full list of the top 10 best places to cross-country ski in America.

Minocqua Winter Park – Minocqua, Wisconsin Devil’s Thumb Ranch – Tabernash, Colorado ABR Ski Trails – Ironwood, Michigan Tahoe Donner Cross Country Ski Center – Truckee, California Bear Valley Adventure Co. – Bear Valley, California Homestake Lodge – Whitehall, Montana Snow Mountain Ranch – Granby, Colorado Waterville Valley Resort – Waterville Valley, New Hampshire Trapp Family Lodge – Stowe, Vermont White Grass Ski Touring Center – Davis, West Virginia

It’s just the start of the winter season, but snow activities book up fast. Make sure to reserve a spot at one of these resorts before you head out for the day.