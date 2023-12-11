DENVER (KDVR) — While Denver’s likelihood of a white Christmas isn’t looking good, other places in Colorado have a high chance for powder on Dec. 25.

The probability of snow on Christmas depends on what “white Christmas” means to you.

Probabilities change based on whether a white Christmas means snow falling or snow on the ground.

The National Centers for Environmental Information recorded the probability of snowfall across the country based on snowfall totals from 1991 to 2020. These probabilities are for places with snow on the ground.

Here are the top 10 spots in Colorado that have the highest probability of a white Christmas:

Crested Butte: 100% Climax: 99.9% Hourglass Reservoir: 99.5 Winter Park: 99.5% Aspen: 99.3% Steamboat Springs: 98.9% Fraser: 98.3% Grand Lake: 97.9% Ward: 97.7% Breckenridge: 97.7%

For Denver, the chances aren’t nearly as high as the rest of the state.

The National Weather Service says there is a 37% chance for one inch or more of snow on the ground. In the last 123 years since snow depth was measured in 1900, 45 Christmas days had snow on the ground.

That being said, many places in Colorado have an over 50% chance of a white Christmas.

Golden has a 66.5% chance and Highlands Ranch has a 64% chance.

Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Travis Michels expects snow in all of the mountain towns, including Ouray (92.6%), Telluride (94%) and Estes Park (74.5%).

Denver may not have snow on the ground for Christmas, but you can still catch a white Christmas in Colorado.