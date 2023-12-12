DENVER (KDVR) — If you think your morning commute is awful, you might be right. Two Colorado highways are said to be some of the “most loathed” in America.

Volvo surveyed 3,000 drivers to find the top 100 most hated roads to drive in America. Out of those, Interstate 70 ranked as the fifth most hated highway.

Volvo attributes most of this to the winter season.

No. 5: Interstate 70

I-70 is the main road from Denver to popular ski destinations, which often makes the highway fill up with miles of traffic during the winter season.

To complicate things more, the Eisenhower-Johnson Tunnel, which is crucial to the route, closes due to safety concerns during snowstorms.

The snowy conditions require mandatory chain and traction laws throughout the winter, which start as early as September and last until late May.

Fresh powder lures skiers to the roads, but it also causes car crashes, closures and detours.

It’s not just weekend ski traffic, I-70 also closes down many mornings in the winter due to sun glare when you’re driving eastbound at Floyd Hill. This also causes delays and hazardous conditions in the morning.

No. 39: Interstate 25

Even if your daily route doesn’t take you through the mountains, another Colorado road will still give you trouble.

Volvo also ranked I-25 as one of the most loathed highways at No. 39.

Around Denver, the interstate sees heavy traffic, congestion and roadwork-related delays, according to Volvo.

As another big highway, it also constantly sees crashes which cause delays.

While the Colorado interstates made the list, neither of them is listed at No. 1. Here are the top five most loathed highways in America:

California, US-101 California, I-5 California, I-405 (San Diego Freeway) Pennsylvania, I-76 (Pennsylvania Turnpike) Colorado, I-70

California has the most hated highways by far, but it doesn’t make these major Colorado highways any easier.

While Colorado might not be as bad as Los Angeles traffic, it doesn’t feel that way when you leave a little too late to hit the slopes or there’s a crash on your morning commute.