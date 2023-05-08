DENVER (KDVR) — As inflation continues to rise across the country, having concerns about money and job security are understandable.

The good news is that there is a law the requires your employer to inform you if they are planning layoffs.

According to the United States Department of Labor, the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act is a law that requires employers to provide employees experiencing employment loss with a 60-day notice prior to a layoff.

“The criteria are complex, but some basic levels are layoffs of 50 or more workers at a single site, where 50 is at least one-third of the total full-time workforce at that site, or any layoffs of 500 or more workers at a single site. Other times employers may publicly announce layoffs through the media,” the U.S. DOL said about WARN notices.

The company with the most layoffs so far in 2023 is Wanzek Construction, which laid off 666 employees in January.

Which companies are facing layoffs in Colorado?

Here is a look at the WARN listings for Colorado:

You can check the real-time WARN notices on the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.