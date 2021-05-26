These Colorado communities have the most bear sightings so far in 2021

DENVER (KDVR) — Depending on which part of our state you’re in, bear encounters are on the rise.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of bear sightings in Colorado in 2021 sits at 396, which is right on par with last year’s figures (within the same time-frame).

But when you hone in on specific communities you’ll certainly see a spike.

Take Aspen for instance. It’s always a hotspot for bear activity this time of year.

So far in 2021, wildlife officials say the Aspen-Snowmass region has experienced 118 bear sightings. In that same time-frame last year, the area only had 99 sightings.

Another hotspot right now is Steamboat Springs.

There have been 57 reports this year so far. Last year during this time, Steamboat Springs only had 21 sightings.

“In some aspect it’s good. In some ways it can show people are reporting the bear activities they see. And that’s important for us as wildlife managers to have a pulse on where our bears are being active and especially if they’re getting into your trash cans and bird feeders,” said Jason Clay, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks & Wildlife.

