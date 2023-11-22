DENVER (KDVR) — A recent study named the most luxurious cities in the United States, and five Colorado cities made the list.

Architectural Digest found 115 major cities with increasing population growth. It then compared the cities based on activities, properties, dining, annual income, diversity and safety.

Here’s how these Colorado cities ranked throughout the U.S. for the most luxurious cities.

Thornton

Thornton made it close to the top of the list at No. 19.

While Thornton’s property diversity and safety ranking were average compared to the other cities, Thornton is in the top five best cities in the country for luxurious activities. Architectural Digest specifically states Thornton is known for arts and performing arts.

Thornton also ranked in the top 20 for classy dining options.

Lakewood

Lakewood was also rated high and placed 29th in the country.

It’s also known for having some of the best activities in the country, as it lined up in the top 10. Lakewood was also tallied higher than most cities in activities, property, dining and income.

However, it’s not as high as Thornton’s because its safety was one of the worst out of the 115 states.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs hit lower on the site at No. 89.

Like its placement, its qualities compared to the other cities rank fairly low, like its activities, diversity and safety.

Nevertheless, Colorado Springs is still on the list. This is because of its best assets like its property cost and income rate.

Pueblo

Pueblo made No. 103 on the list.

Compared to the other cities, it was one of the best cities for dining, but its property and safety ranking put the city lower than the others.

Aurora

Aurora was listed last in Colorado and one of the last on the list at No. 111.

While Aurora was at the bottom, it’s still considered one of America’s top 115 most luxurious cities.

The categories that brought the city to the bottom were its dining and safety rankings.