DENVER (KDVR) — Several areas in the Colorado mountains saw wind gusts of over 100 mph on Saturday, according to National Weather Service data.

Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, and one of the biggest concerns for the storm was the cold, with the state seeing temperatures well below zero in various areas.

This was paired with high winds, which made for potentially dangerous wind chill levels at times.

To have wind chill, you have to have wind. And plenty of that was seen.

Summit County and Grand County saw some of the highest wind gusts, with locations in both seeing gusts of over 100 mph.

The highest gust seen was 119 mph on Copper Mountain around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The following are the peak wind gusts that were recorded on Saturday:

CountyLocationPeak wind gust
Summit3 ESE Copper Mountain119 mph
Summit2 E Copper Mountain114 mph
Grand3 N Berthoud Pass112 mph
Summit3 SW Breckenridge107 mph
Grand2 S Winter Park101 mph
Gilpin3 SE Tolland82 mph
Summit1 S Copper Mountain81 mph
Grand8 SW Tabernash80 mph
Grand1 ENE Berthoud Pass78 mph
Clear Creek1 NW Loveland Pass76 mph
ChaffeeMonarch Pass75 mph
Summit3 S Loveland Pass75 mph
Custer6 SW Westcliffe74 mph
Clear Creek1 N Georgetown70 mph
Source: National Weather Service via Iowa State University

According to the NWS, much of the data came from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which has issued avalanche warnings for much of the state, including the areas that saw the high wind gusts.

These avalanche warnings mean that people can easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury them, and can also expect avalanches to release naturally.

According to the CAIC, the conditions will remain through the end of the day on Monday.