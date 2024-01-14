DENVER (KDVR) — Several areas in the Colorado mountains saw wind gusts of over 100 mph on Saturday, according to National Weather Service data.
Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, and one of the biggest concerns for the storm was the cold, with the state seeing temperatures well below zero in various areas.
This was paired with high winds, which made for potentially dangerous wind chill levels at times.
To have wind chill, you have to have wind. And plenty of that was seen.
Summit County and Grand County saw some of the highest wind gusts, with locations in both seeing gusts of over 100 mph.
The highest gust seen was 119 mph on Copper Mountain around 11 a.m. on Saturday.
The following are the peak wind gusts that were recorded on Saturday:
|County
|Location
|Peak wind gust
|Summit
|3 ESE Copper Mountain
|119 mph
|Summit
|2 E Copper Mountain
|114 mph
|Grand
|3 N Berthoud Pass
|112 mph
|Summit
|3 SW Breckenridge
|107 mph
|Grand
|2 S Winter Park
|101 mph
|Gilpin
|3 SE Tolland
|82 mph
|Summit
|1 S Copper Mountain
|81 mph
|Grand
|8 SW Tabernash
|80 mph
|Grand
|1 ENE Berthoud Pass
|78 mph
|Clear Creek
|1 NW Loveland Pass
|76 mph
|Chaffee
|Monarch Pass
|75 mph
|Summit
|3 S Loveland Pass
|75 mph
|Custer
|6 SW Westcliffe
|74 mph
|Clear Creek
|1 N Georgetown
|70 mph
According to the NWS, much of the data came from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which has issued avalanche warnings for much of the state, including the areas that saw the high wind gusts.
These avalanche warnings mean that people can easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury them, and can also expect avalanches to release naturally.
According to the CAIC, the conditions will remain through the end of the day on Monday.