DENVER (KDVR) — Several areas in the Colorado mountains saw wind gusts of over 100 mph on Saturday, according to National Weather Service data.

Sunday and Monday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days, and one of the biggest concerns for the storm was the cold, with the state seeing temperatures well below zero in various areas.

This was paired with high winds, which made for potentially dangerous wind chill levels at times.

To have wind chill, you have to have wind. And plenty of that was seen.

Summit County and Grand County saw some of the highest wind gusts, with locations in both seeing gusts of over 100 mph.

The highest gust seen was 119 mph on Copper Mountain around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The following are the peak wind gusts that were recorded on Saturday:

County Location Peak wind gust Summit 3 ESE Copper Mountain 119 mph Summit 2 E Copper Mountain 114 mph Grand 3 N Berthoud Pass 112 mph Summit 3 SW Breckenridge 107 mph Grand 2 S Winter Park 101 mph Gilpin 3 SE Tolland 82 mph Summit 1 S Copper Mountain 81 mph Grand 8 SW Tabernash 80 mph Grand 1 ENE Berthoud Pass 78 mph Clear Creek 1 NW Loveland Pass 76 mph Chaffee Monarch Pass 75 mph Summit 3 S Loveland Pass 75 mph Custer 6 SW Westcliffe 74 mph Clear Creek 1 N Georgetown 70 mph Source: National Weather Service via Iowa State University

According to the NWS, much of the data came from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, which has issued avalanche warnings for much of the state, including the areas that saw the high wind gusts.

These avalanche warnings mean that people can easily trigger avalanches large enough to bury them, and can also expect avalanches to release naturally.

According to the CAIC, the conditions will remain through the end of the day on Monday.