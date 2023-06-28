Data on home values in Colorado as of May 2023

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 15, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Colorado using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Which metros have the most cities in the top 30 for most expensive homes in Colorado?

Data as of May 2023.

Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO: 14 Edwards, CO: 4 Glenwood Springs, CO: 3 Boulder, CO: 2 Breckenridge, CO: 1 Steamboat Springs, CO: 1

Which cities in Colorado have the most expensive homes?

Data as of May 2023.

Stacker

#30. Cherry Creek

– Typical home value: $883,886

– 1-year price change: -4.4%

– 5-year price change: +30.7%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#29. Sedalia

– Typical home value: $893,724

– 1-year price change: -4.2%

– 5-year price change: +54.7%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#28. Castle Pines

– Typical home value: $894,846

– 1-year price change: -5.2%

– 5-year price change: +32.2%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#27. Evergreen

– Typical home value: $903,938

– 1-year price change: -3.7%

– 5-year price change: +51.2%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#26. Todd Creek

– Typical home value: $929,180

– 1-year price change: -4.3%

– 5-year price change: +35.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#25. Larkspur

– Typical home value: $938,775

– 1-year price change: -4.3%

– 5-year price change: +42.6%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#24. Lone Tree

– Typical home value: $965,502

– 1-year price change: -3.8%

– 5-year price change: +29.8%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#23. Breckenridge

– Typical home value: $967,897

– 1-year price change: -9.7%

– 5-year price change: +56.0%

– Metro area: Breckenridge, CO

Stacker

#22. Boulder

– Typical home value: $1,013,080

– 1-year price change: -3.1%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Boulder, CO

Stacker

#21. Franktown

– Typical home value: $1,044,560

– 1-year price change: -5.1%

– 5-year price change: +44.9%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#20. Niwot

– Typical home value: $1,063,371

– 1-year price change: -6.0%

– 5-year price change: +36.6%

– Metro area: Boulder, CO

Stacker

#19. Tabernash

– Typical home value: $1,065,246

– 1-year price change: -6.0%

– 5-year price change: +82.2%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#18. Steamboat Springs

– Typical home value: $1,088,405

– 1-year price change: -0.1%

– 5-year price change: +97.8%

– Metro area: Steamboat Springs, CO

Stacker

#17. Avon

– Typical home value: $1,090,403

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +131.0%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

Stacker

#16. Foxfield

– Typical home value: $1,095,120

– 1-year price change: -4.2%

– 5-year price change: +32.5%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#15. Genesee

– Typical home value: $1,117,503

– 1-year price change: -4.3%

– 5-year price change: +43.0%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#14. Placerville

– Typical home value: $1,135,290

– 1-year price change: -5.5%

– 5-year price change: +71.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#13. Basalt

– Typical home value: $1,175,703

– 1-year price change: +1.9%

– 5-year price change: +92.2%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

Stacker

#12. Carbondale

– Typical home value: $1,182,775

– 1-year price change: +2.8%

– 5-year price change: +79.7%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs, CO

Stacker

#11. Crested Butte

– Typical home value: $1,278,845

– 1-year price change: +0.8%

– 5-year price change: +110.7%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#10. Greenwood Village

– Typical home value: $1,370,538

– 1-year price change: -3.6%

– 5-year price change: +46.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#9. Snowmass Village

– Typical home value: $1,554,839

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +104.9%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs, CO

Stacker

#8. Vail

– Typical home value: $1,587,924

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +141.7%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

Stacker

#7. Columbine Valley

– Typical home value: $1,621,885

– 1-year price change: +0.3%

– 5-year price change: +50.7%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#6. Mountain Village

– Typical home value: $1,752,140

– 1-year price change: -1.8%

– 5-year price change: +157.5%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#5. Edwards

– Typical home value: $1,793,258

– 1-year price change: +4.4%

– 5-year price change: +112.7%

– Metro area: Edwards, CO

Stacker

#4. Telluride

– Typical home value: $1,812,729

– 1-year price change: -0.6%

– 5-year price change: +139.9%

– Metro area: not in a metro area

Stacker

#3. Bow Mar

– Typical home value: $2,190,289

– 1-year price change: -3.0%

– 5-year price change: +54.9%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO

Stacker

#2. Aspen

– Typical home value: $2,875,188

– 1-year price change: -2.0%

– 5-year price change: +112.8%

– Metro area: Glenwood Springs, CO

Stacker

#1. Cherry Hills Village

– Typical home value: $2,902,977

– 1-year price change: +0.1%

– 5-year price change: +70.4%

– Metro area: Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO