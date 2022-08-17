DENVER (KDVR) — If you are planning to fly out of Denver International Airport from now through October, some airline check-in counters will be relocating due to the construction of new security checkpoints for the Great Hall Project.

The check-in counters located in the far northwest and northeast ends of the terminal will be relocated, a DIA spokesperson said.

Those airlines will be moving to the south end of Level 6 on either the east or west sides.

The first two airlines to relocate check-in counters are Delta and Spirit Airlines. Those counters will be moved from the east terminal to the west terminal.

Flying Delta?

The Delta check-in counter is now located inside door 612 in pod 6 on the west side of Level 6. You will be able to see pod numbers on the yellow overhead signs hanging from the ceiling in the ticket counter area.

Flying Spirit Airlines?

The Spirit Airlines check-in counter will move to pod 5 on the west side of Level 6 inside of door 616 starting at 2 a.m. on Aug. 19.

Other airline check-in relocations

DIA said there will be additional airline check-in relocations that will take place through October.

Those relocations include:

Allegiant

American Airlines

Boutique Air

Denver Air Connection

Frontier Airlines

JetBlue Airways

Sun Country Airlines

Southern Airways Express

All international carriers

If you are traveling to the airport on Pena Boulevard, there will be signs that will direct you to the correct set of doors. There will also be curbside signs helping passengers know where to go. You can also check for updates to your airline check-in counter at FlyDenver.com.

The Great Hall Project is expected to be completed between spring 2027 and summer 2028. Phase 2 is expected to be finished in mid-2024.