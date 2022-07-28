DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team says flash flooding is possible as a monsoon surge pushes into Colorado on Thursday and Friday.

Meteorologist Chris Tomer said afternoon thunderstorms are likely across the mountains, foothills, Denver, and the Front Range. Any single thunderstorm can drop one inch of rain in 30 minutes, which will create a flash flood risk.

Flash flood watches currently cover all mountain zones through Thursday evening at 10 p.m.

You can see the full list of weather alerts anytime here.

The National Weather Service says a flash flood is defined as a rapid rise in water levels, along rivers, creeks, normally dry washes, arroyos, or even normally dry land areas.

