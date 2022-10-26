DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for parts of Colorado.

The NWS said the advisory goes into effect at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will last until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

If you live in an area under the advisory, expect slippery road conditions that could cause hazardous travel for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute.

Winter weather advisory

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Winter storm warning

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

What is the forecast?

The Pinpoint Weather team says the central and northern mountains can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow on Wednesday. Highs in the mountains will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Snow intensifies in the mountains overnight Wednesday into Thursday with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Snow will continue in the mountains on Thursday with another 1 to 3 inches expected.

Checking the radar

Whether you have plans to be outside or you just want to stay on top of the forecast, we have you covered.

We have several different radars on our website, which can be used no matter where you are.

