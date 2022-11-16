DENVER (KDVR) — If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather Team’s forecast.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning for incoming snow and cold temperatures.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for portions of Colorado. The advisory starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday and will last through 9 a.m. on Friday.

Here is a look at the map for the advisories:

A total of 2 to 5 inches of snowfall is expected, with some higher amounts possible.

Winter weather advisory vs. winter storm warning

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says a winter weather advisory is issued for one or more of the following conditions:

Snow of 3-5 inches in 12 hours

Sleet of less than half an inch

Freezing rain with sleet and or snow

Blowing snow

Winter storm warning

NOAA says a winter storm warning is issued for the following conditions:

Heavy snow of at least 6 inches in 12 hours, or at least 8 inches in 24 hours, is expected

It can also be issued if sleet accumulation will be at least half an inch

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisor or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will update Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast several times each day.