DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday due to record-breaking heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for a large portion of Colorado:

The heat advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. The heat advisory has been issued due to temperatures that will range from 95-99 degrees The forecasted high is 97 degrees The record high for Thursday is 94 degrees set in 1959 The high heat could cause heat exhaustion or heat stroke for people working or exercising outside Wednesday

During a heat advisory, the NWS said Coloradans should make sure to drink plenty of water, stay in air conditioning, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

If you need to be outside, make sure to take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning.