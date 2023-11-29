DENVER (KDVR) — Music streaming platforms are summing up the year with music recaps like Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay.

Taylor Swift was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2023, and she was the first artist to ever sell out two back-to-back shows at Empower Field at Mile High. Yet, her music was not included in the top five most streamed songs in Denver, according to Spotify Wrapped.

While Ed Sheeran broke concert attendance records in Denver this year, his music did not make Denver’s top five most streamed either.

These were the top five songs in Denver in 2023, according to Spotify Wrapped.

Some of the favorite songs in Denver match that of the U.S., but music taste in Denver is unique compared to global hits.

You can find your personalized yearly music recap on the Spotify website.

Or open the app to find a banner saying “Your 2023 Wrapped is here.” Make sure the app is up to date.