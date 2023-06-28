Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Denver using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#21. Globe Hall

– Rating: 4.0/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4483 Logan St Denver, CO 80216

– Categories: Dive Bars, Music Venues, Barbecue

#20. The Colorado Pig Rig

– Rating: 4.0/5 (31 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 3600 E 40th Ave Ste 16 Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue, Tacos

#19. Yazoo BBQ Company

– Rating: 4.0/5 (484 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2150 N Broadway Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Barbecue, Bars, Sandwiches

#18. Hong Kong Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0/5 (239 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1048 S Federal Blvd Denver, CO 80219

– Categories: Barbecue, Cantonese

#17. Smok Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0/5 (228 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3330 N Brighton Blvd Unit 202 Denver, CO 80216

– Categories: Barbecue, Bars

#16. KoBA Korean BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 1225 S Federal Blvd Denver, CO 80219

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#15. Guafi Island BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (11 reviews)

– Address: Denver, CO 80014

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks, Guamanian

#14. Roaming Buffalo BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (373 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2387 S Downing St Denver, CO 80210

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional)

#13. Post Oak Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5/5 (442 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4000 Tennyson St Denver, CO 80212

– Categories: Smokehouse, American (Traditional), Barbecue

#12. Still Smokin BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: Denver, CO 80221

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

#11. Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ & Brew

– Rating: 4.5/5 (329 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1551 Cortez St Denver, CO 80221

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Cocktail Bars

#10. Smokin’ Yards BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (354 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 900 W 1st Ave Ste 100 Denver, CO 80223

– Categories: Barbecue, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches

#9. AJ’s Pit Bar-B-Q

– Rating: 4.5/5 (264 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2180 S Delaware St Denver, CO 80223

– Categories: Barbecue

#8. Ragin’ Hog BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (275 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 4361 Lowell Blvd Denver, CO 80211

– Categories: Barbecue, Southern

#7. Cupbop – Korean BBQ in a Cup

– Rating: 4.5/5 (39 reviews)

– Address: 16TH St Mall Denver, CO 80202

– Categories: Barbecue, Korean, Food Trucks

#6. Brothers BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 4645 W Colfax Ave Denver, CO 80204

– Categories: Barbecue, Southern

#5. Barbosa’s Barbeque & Catering

– Rating: 4.5/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: Denver, CO 80223

– Categories: Barbecue, Caterers, Food Trucks

#4. Pit Fiend Barbecue

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2826 Larimer St Denver, CO 80205

– Categories: Barbecue, Salad, Sandwiches

#3. Saucy’s Southern Barbecue & Cuisine

– Rating: 4.5/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2100 S University Blvd Denver, CO 80210

– Categories: Barbecue, Venues & Event Spaces

#2. Kealoha’s BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (49 reviews)

– Address: 500 16th Street Mall Space 1 Denver, CO 80202

– Categories: Barbecue, Hawaiian, Food Stands

#1. Smokin’ Bones BBQ

– Rating: 5.0/5 (6 reviews)

– Address: 3600 E. 40th Ave Denver, CO 80207

– Categories: Food Trucks, Barbecue

