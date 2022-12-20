DENVER (KDVR) — An arctic blast will arrive to the Denver metro area on Wednesday night, bringing extremely cold temperatures and snow.

The Pinpoint Weather team has issued Pinpoint Weather Alert Days for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The National Weather Service said the last time Denver had a high below zero degrees was on Feb. 5, 2014 and the high was minus one degree that day.

The last time Denver had a high below minus five degrees was Dec. 21, 1990. The high that day was minus seven degrees, the NWS said.

What are the cold temperatures on record?

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Denver was minus 29 degrees on Jan. 9, 1875.

Here is a look at the top 15 coldest temperatures in the city, according to NWS:

Jan. 9, 1875: minus 29 degrees Dec. 22, 1990: minus 25 degrees Jan. 12, 1963: minus 25 degrees Jan. 11, 1963: minus 25 degrees Feb. 1, 1951: minus 25 degrees Feb. 8, 1935: minus 25 degrees Dec. 24, 1876: minus 25 degrees Feb. 5, 1989: minus 24 degrees Jan. 10, 1962: minus 24 degrees Jan. 9, 1962: minus 24 degrees Jan. 31, 1951: minus 24 degrees Feb. 6, 1899: minus 22 degrees Feb. 4, 1883: minus 22 degrees Jan. 28, 1872: minus 22 degrees Dec. 21, 1990: minus 21 degrees

The average high temperature in Denver in December is around 44 degrees, and the average low temperatures is around 18 degrees.