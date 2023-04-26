DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are looking to check out a beach or climb a mountain this summer, there are great vacation options across the United States.
If you haven’t started making plans, Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the best cities for summer vacation in every state.
“The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty,” Trips to Discover shared.
Best place for summer vacation in Colorado
According to the list, Estes Park was named the best place for summer vacation in Colorado. Estes Park is filled with many opportunities, especially for outdoor enthusiasts.
You can take a hike through Rocky Mountain National Park, go fishing, see incredible mountain views, and even see an endless amount of wildlife.
“Estes Park, Colorado is the base camp for amazing adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park and your favorite mountain getaway. Explore the Colorado Rockies. Encounter real wildlife. Whether you are planning a romantic weekend or the family vacation of a lifetime, Estes Park has the events, lodging and activities to create the perfect escape from the everyday. So, go ahead. Start planning today to experience Estes Park tomorrow,” Visit Estes Park shared.
There are also plenty of shops to visit and food to try.
And if you don’t want to hike, you can rent a jeep, ATV or even an e-bike.
Best cities for summer vacation
Here is a look at the other cities across the country that made the list:
- Alabama – Gulf Shores
- Alaska – Juneau
- Arizona – Sedona
- Arkansas – Hot Springs
- California – Monterey
- Colorado – Estes Park
- Connecticut – Mystic
- Delaware – Rehoboth Beach
- Florida – Key West
- Georgia – Savannah
- Hawaii – Hanalei, Kauai
- Idaho – Sun Valley
- Illinois – Chicago
- Indiana – Indiana Dunes National Park, Porter
- Iowa – Dubuque
- Kansas – Dodge City
- Kentucky – Mammoth Cave National Park
- Louisiana – Grand Isle
- Maine – Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor
- Maryland – Ocean City
- Massachusetts – Provincetown
- Michigan – Pictured Rocks National Seashore, Munising
- Minnesota – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Ely
- Mississippi – Biloxi
- Missouri – Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozarks
- Montana – Glacier National Park
- Nebraska – Lake McConaughy, Ogallala
- Nevada – Incline Village/North Lake Tahoe
- New Hampshire – Conway
- New Jersey – Cape May
- New Mexico – Taos
- New York – Saranac Lake
- North Carolina – Oracoke Island
- North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora
- Ohio – Logan
- Oklahoma – Tulsa
- Oregon – Cannon Beach
- Pennsylvania – Hershey
- Rhode Island – Newport
- South Carolina – Beaufort
- South Dakota – Custer State Park
- Tennessee – Chattanooga
- Texas – South Padre Island
- Utah – Park City
- Vermont – Burlington
- Virginia – Virginia Beach
- Washington – Friday Harbor, San Juan Island
- West Virginia – New River Gorge National Park, Glen Jean
- Wisconsin – Wisconsin Dells
- Wyoming – Jaconson Hole
According to a study by CheapAir.com, the best time, on average, to buy plane tickets for a domestic trip is 76 days before your departure date.