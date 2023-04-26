DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you are looking to check out a beach or climb a mountain this summer, there are great vacation options across the United States.

If you haven’t started making plans, Trips to Discover recently put together a list of the best cities for summer vacation in every state.

“The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty,” Trips to Discover shared.

Best place for summer vacation in Colorado

According to the list, Estes Park was named the best place for summer vacation in Colorado. Estes Park is filled with many opportunities, especially for outdoor enthusiasts.

You can take a hike through Rocky Mountain National Park, go fishing, see incredible mountain views, and even see an endless amount of wildlife.

“Estes Park, Colorado is the base camp for amazing adventures in Rocky Mountain National Park and your favorite mountain getaway. Explore the Colorado Rockies. Encounter real wildlife. Whether you are planning a romantic weekend or the family vacation of a lifetime, Estes Park has the events, lodging and activities to create the perfect escape from the everyday. So, go ahead. Start planning today to experience Estes Park tomorrow,” Visit Estes Park shared.

There are also plenty of shops to visit and food to try.

And if you don’t want to hike, you can rent a jeep, ATV or even an e-bike.

Best cities for summer vacation

Here is a look at the other cities across the country that made the list:

Alabama – Gulf Shores

Alaska – Juneau

Arizona – Sedona

Arkansas – Hot Springs

California – Monterey

Colorado – Estes Park

Connecticut – Mystic

Delaware – Rehoboth Beach

Florida – Key West

Georgia – Savannah

Hawaii – Hanalei, Kauai

Idaho – Sun Valley

Illinois – Chicago

Indiana – Indiana Dunes National Park, Porter

Iowa – Dubuque

Kansas – Dodge City

Kentucky – Mammoth Cave National Park

Louisiana – Grand Isle

Maine – Acadia National Park, Bar Harbor

Maryland – Ocean City

Massachusetts – Provincetown

Michigan – Pictured Rocks National Seashore, Munising

Minnesota – Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Ely

Mississippi – Biloxi

Missouri – Osage Beach and the Lake of the Ozarks

Montana – Glacier National Park

Nebraska – Lake McConaughy, Ogallala

Nevada – Incline Village/North Lake Tahoe

New Hampshire – Conway

New Jersey – Cape May

New Mexico – Taos

New York – Saranac Lake

North Carolina – Oracoke Island

North Dakota – Theodore Roosevelt National Park, Medora

Ohio – Logan

Oklahoma – Tulsa

Oregon – Cannon Beach

Pennsylvania – Hershey

Rhode Island – Newport

South Carolina – Beaufort

South Dakota – Custer State Park

Tennessee – Chattanooga

Texas – South Padre Island

Utah – Park City

Vermont – Burlington

Virginia – Virginia Beach

Washington – Friday Harbor, San Juan Island

West Virginia – New River Gorge National Park, Glen Jean

Wisconsin – Wisconsin Dells

Wyoming – Jaconson Hole

According to a study by CheapAir.com, the best time, on average, to buy plane tickets for a domestic trip is 76 days before your departure date.