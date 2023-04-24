DENVER (KDVR) — If you are having a baby and searching for a name, there are an endless number of options to choose from.

Names.org used came up with a list of predictions for 2023 based on Social Security Administration data from the last five years.

Two of the fastest-rising names in the United States are Luca and Isla.

Top baby girl names

Here is a look at what are predicted to be the top baby girl names for 2023:

Olivia Charlotte Emma Amelia Sophia Evelyn Ava Camila Eleanor Mia

Top baby boy names

Here is a look at what are predicted to be the top baby boy names for 2023:

Liam Oliver Noah Theodore Henry William James Jack Elijah Benjamin

Olivia and Liam have been the most popular names for boys and girls for the past five years, according to Names.org.