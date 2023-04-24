DENVER (KDVR) — If you are having a baby and searching for a name, there are an endless number of options to choose from.
Names.org used came up with a list of predictions for 2023 based on Social Security Administration data from the last five years.
Two of the fastest-rising names in the United States are Luca and Isla.
Top baby girl names
Here is a look at what are predicted to be the top baby girl names for 2023:
- Olivia
- Charlotte
- Emma
- Amelia
- Sophia
- Evelyn
- Ava
- Camila
- Eleanor
- Mia
Top baby boy names
Here is a look at what are predicted to be the top baby boy names for 2023:
- Liam
- Oliver
- Noah
- Theodore
- Henry
- William
- James
- Jack
- Elijah
- Benjamin
Olivia and Liam have been the most popular names for boys and girls for the past five years, according to Names.org.