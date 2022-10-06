DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado is no stranger to housing some of the nation’s premier ski resorts. But now, the Cenntenial State is gathering the attention of those who yearn for year-round relaxation.

On Wednesday, Conde Nast Traveler released their 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards for the best resorts in the world, and two Colorado entries claimed first and second on the list, with a third from the state also breaking into the top 10.

The Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards, formerly known as the Readers’ Travel Awards, has been ranking the most highly sought-after travel industry spots since 1998.

Nominees were identified using various subject matter, including food quality, service standards and the general atmosphere a resort carries.

Here are the 2022 winners from Colorado as well as those from across the country who beat out for the top two spots.

The best resorts in the world: 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail (First Place)

1 Vail Road, Vail

New snow coats the Gore Range with glowing aspens as fall foliage peaks

(Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

Topping the U.S. rankings is the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail.

With a front door sitting just a few short steps from the year-round alpine adventures that can be had up on Vail Mountain, this vacation location has several options for the outdoor folk who want to test their physical limits.

If outdoor roaming, fly-fishing or the like isn’t enough to float your proverbial boat, then consider indulging in one or a few of the spa treatments the resort has to offer.

Viceroy Snowmass (Second Place)

130 Wood Road, Snowmass Village

A rainbow appears over the rodeo grounds at the Snowmass Rodeo

(ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In addition to the spa packages available to visitors at this Aspen-adjacent resort, you can participate in both the Ute Sun Dance Ritual and the Bear Dance Ritual, which are centuries-old ceremonies held separately in mid-summer and at the end of hibernation season.

Also, Viceroy Snowmass was recently given the Smart Meetings Platinum Choice Award due to its event spaces. Thanks to the mountainous scenery, this resort attracts many wedding planners, so don’t be surprised if you bump into arrow-flinging Cupid during your stay.

The Westin Riverfront Resort & Spa, Avon, Vail Valley (Seventh Place)

126 Riverfront Lane, Avon

The town of Avon (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

It may not have claimed the top spot in this year’s awards, but the Spa Anjali located at this resort was ranked among the “Top 25 Spas in the World,” according to the Conde Nast Traveler.

If “spa-ing” it up isn’t your forte, then consider lining your visit up with one of the scheduled performances at the Beaver Creek Rodeo, where you can see bareback bronco riding, some mutton busting, and other western sporting activities.