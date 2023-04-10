DENVER (Stacker) — Are you fantasizing about lounging on a quiet beach or taking your chances with Lady Luck in a gambling-friendly destination on your next vacation? With spring break and summer vacation right around the corner, the season of peak travel times is approaching fast. Not to mention, travel and tourism in the U.S. has jumped nearly 65% in recent years, based on figures released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. It’s the largest bump in that sector since BEA started measuring the data in 1998.

To help narrow your selections with a list of the hottest travel destinations, Stacker ranked the top 25 most popular U.S. cities using 2022 fourth-quarter data from research and analytics firm YouGov. To rank cities, Stacker used YouGov’s overall positive opinion score, or the percentage of positive responses in the survey, with scores also broken down by generation.

From busy metropolises on both coasts to more quaint getaways to relax and recharge, you’ll find both predictable tourist destinations along with some pleasant surprises making the top 10—notably two Colorado cities in the mix. Whether you are looking to take in the country’s most-revered historical architecture, venture along a bustling waterfront, or satisfy your taste buds with a culinary tour at a happening foodie city, you’ll find a plethora of options here. Will Chicago, New Orleans, Nashville, Denver, Portland, or Vegas be next on your travel itinerary?

Read on to learn which cities scored highest with millennials, Gen Xers, and boomers as you set your plans in motion.

25. Jacksonville, Florida

Positive opinion score: 51%

— Popularity among boomers: 49%

— Popularity among Gen X: 49%

— Popularity among millennials: 53%

Exquisite sunsets and a stunning coastline make this Sunshine State city a wonderful getaway for all ages. Its white-sand beaches stretch for more than 20 miles—Atlantic, Jacksonville, Neptune, and Mayport, among them—complete with neighboring seafood restaurants, independently owned galleries, and specialty boutiques to enjoy.

24. Chicago

Positive opinion score: 51%

— Popularity among boomers: 40%

— Popularity among Gen X: 50%

— Popularity among millennials: 62%

Marvel at its famous skyscrapers, catch the latest exhibits at the renowned Art Institute of Chicago, indulge in slices of deep-dish pizza (or find a tavern-style slice, the favorite pizza of Chicago natives), and see the city by boat for a memorable tour on Lake Michigan or the Chicago River. Day or night, the city dazzles, but don’t leave without snapping the requisite photo in front of the Buckingham Fountain or the Cloud Gate sculpture, affectionately called “The Bean,” or venturing into one of the city’s many cultural neighborhoods.

Many notable cultural landmarks dot the city, especially for African Americans (who make up almost a third of the population). These include the Johnson Publishing Company Building (where Jet and Ebony magazines were first published), the DuSable Museum of African American History, and the Historic Pullman District, home to the country’s first Black labor history museum, the A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum.

23. Portland, Oregon

Positive opinion score: 51%

— Popularity among boomers: 44%

— Popularity among Gen X: 48%

— Popularity among millennials: 61%

The city has so many outdoor attractions that are a must: from the McCall Waterfront and Washington Park to the waterfalls at Latourell and Multnomah, and the International Rose Test Garden. You’ll want to have your most comfortable walking shoes for your trip. Stops at the Portland Saturday Market and the beloved Powell’s Bookstore also offer hours of shopping pleasure. An LGBTQ+-friendly town, Portland has been hosting the two-day Portland Pride Waterfront Festival, one of the largest Pride festivals on the West Coast, since 1976.

22. Philadelphia

Positive opinion score: 52%

— Popularity among boomers: 43%

— Popularity among Gen X: 51%

— Popularity among millennials: 59%

Important historical sites beckon in one of the oldest cities in the union and our country’s first capital. It is home to 67 National Historic Landmarks, including Independence Hall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Liberty Bell. There are fun pop culture destinations, too: the iconic Philadelphia Museum of Art steps featured in the “Rocky” films and the famous skateboarding destination LOVE Park, plus lively neighborhoods to explore, like Washington Square West for its shopping districts and Old City for museums.

21. Dallas

Positive opinion score: 52%

— Popularity among boomers: 44%

— Popularity among Gen X: 52%

— Popularity among millennials: 59%

See the city in all its glory with a 360-degree view from nearly 500 feet up at the Reunion Tower’s GeO-Deck; its nighttime skyline is especially spectacular. Walk along paved pathways to take in the natural splendor at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, and locals recommend the city’s happening Bishop Arts District just south of downtown for an array of galleries, restaurants (remember to get some barbecue!), boutiques, and live entertainment. Or catch a performance in the original Arts District at the renowned Dallas Black Dance Theatre company, the oldest dance company in the city, within walking distance from the Nasher Sculpture Center and Dallas Museum of Art.

20. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Positive opinion score: 52%

— Popularity among boomers: 52%

— Popularity among Gen X: 48%

— Popularity among millennials: 55.%

Its endless miles of coastline are no doubt the main draw and its vibrant 3-mile boardwalk scene that stretches from 2nd to 40th streets. Start from Grommet Island Park, a 15,000-square-foot park with a fantastic playground right in front of the beach, and make your way past Neptune’s Park, which hosts a nightly summer concert series, to the Navy SEAL monument, a life-size granite statue standing watch over the coastline. Not far are the aquatic wonders of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. Military history buffs will want to head south to see the large collection of World War I and II aircraft up close at the Military Aviation Museum.

19. Atlanta

Positive opinion score: 53%

— Popularity among boomers: 44%

— Popularity among Gen X: 51%

— Popularity among millennials: 61%

Delve into the city’s rich history at the Atlanta History Center. Follow the journeys of its iconic leaders John Lewis, Martin Luther King Jr., and other activists at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights. Midtown Atlanta serves up arts and culture events all year—at venues like the Woodruff Arts Center, Fox Theatre, and Alliance Theatre. A visit to Piedmont Park, which hosts the Atlanta Dogwood Festival and Atlanta Pride, is a must for a shot of the city skyline reflecting off the lake.

18. Memphis, Tennessee

Positive opinion score: 53%

— Popularity among boomers: 50%

— Popularity among Gen X: 54%

— Popularity among millennials: 56.%

A trip to the Home of the Blues wouldn’t be complete without soul food; longtime favorites include The Four Way in South Memphis—where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Jesse Jackson, and Rev. Al Sharpton have all dined—and Alcenia’s downtown. For live music, the neon sign-lined Beale Street mesmerizes by night, with crowds packing the sidewalk and its many clubs and bars, such as Rum Boogie Café and B.B. King’s Blues Club—both offering nightly entertainment and, yes, mouthwatering barbecue. History buffs have many options, including the National Civil Rights Museum and the Slave Haven Underground Railroad Museum.

17. Tucson, Arizona

Positive opinion score: 53%

— Popularity among boomers: 53%

— Popularity among Gen X: 54%

— Popularity among millennials: 55.%

Tucson is a draw, says local author and journalist Todd Miller. “I would say the Sonoran Desert is a huge reason—one of the world’s most biodiverse deserts—with, of course, the famous iconic saguaro cactus.” (Bring your binoculars to also look out for its more than 500 bird species!)

If exploring Native American archaeological sites interests you, consider a tour by the Old Pueblo Archaeology Center to see the Hopi and Zuñi Pueblo areas, ancient petroglyphs, and the Gila Cliff Dwellings. Tucson is also the first among the states to receive UNESCO’s distinction as a city of gastronomy, which guarantees an adventurous culinary experience: from BOCA Tacos y Tequila to Ghini’s French Caffe and Bistro to Mama Louisa’s Italian restaurant.

16. Austin, Texas

Positive opinion score: 54%

— Popularity among boomers: 52%

— Popularity among Gen X: 52%

— Popularity among millennials: 58.%

During the summer months, cool down at Twin Falls, St. Edwards Park, McKinney Falls, or the Hamilton Pool Preserve. A unique only-in-Austin destination is a backyard living sculpture known as the Cathedral of Junk that is always in flux. But don’t leave without visiting the city’s most popular strips for architecture and live music: Congress Avenue, for the Texas State Capitol, the Contemporary Austin, and the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge; and the historic Sixth Street, where pedestrians visiting bars, restaurants, and clubs rule (versus car traffic) Thursday through Saturday nights.

15. Phoenix

Positive opinion score: 54%

— Popularity among boomers: 51%

— Popularity among Gen X: 51%

— Popularity among millennials: 60%

You’ll find sunshine and stunning landscapes year-round in Phoenix if you’re looking to indulge in desert scenery and resorts galore. Will hiking Camelback Mountain, golfing the city’s many courses, or a hot air balloon ride be on your agenda? Not to be missed are Phoenix’s lively downtown districts—CityScape, Grand Avenue, Roosevelt Row Arts District—and baseball fans will want to book their trips for the MLB spring training frenzy.

14. Charlotte, North Carolina

Positive opinion score: 55.%

— Popularity among boomers: 53%

— Popularity among Gen X: 55.%

— Popularity among millennials: 57.%

A big sports city with many professional and collegiate teams, Charlotte is also home to NASCAR, so find time to catch a race to join thousands of fans or visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte to take in its history and many interactive experiences. Or venture to the U.S. National Whitewater Center for your outdoor recreation of choice—from whitewater rafting and kayaking to zip lining and rock climbing—on its sprawling 1,300 acres.

13. San Francisco

Positive opinion score: 55.%

— Popularity among boomers: 50%

— Popularity among Gen X: 53%

— Popularity among millennials: 63%

The Palace of Fine Arts, Fisherman’s Wharf, Golden Gate Bridge, cable cars, and Alcatraz are among the numerous attractions at one of the country’s most beloved vacation destinations, for families and solo travelers alike. Clock thousands of steps as you traverse the city’s steep streets and visit its numerous museums and fine-dining restaurants. Catching a drag brunch show on the weekend in the Castro District, San Francisco’s gay village, is always a memorable event. Families may especially enjoy visiting Musée Mécanique at Pier 45 for games galore, tinkering away at the Exploratorium at Pier 15, and perusing the shops at the stunning Ferry Building.

12. Seattle

Positive opinion score: 55.%

— Popularity among boomers: 49%

— Popularity among Gen X: 53%

— Popularity among millennials: 62%

Seattle is among millennials’ favorite destinations, which is not surprising considering they make up the largest adult population in the U.S., but who wouldn’t be attracted to the city’s expansive lush landscape, walking-friendly neighborhoods, and pretty waterfront? Trips to the Space Needle and Pike Place Market are a must, while its Museum of Pop Culture is a place to explore its musical legacy with multimedia exhibits on grunge and Hendrix.

11. Tampa, Florida

Positive opinion score: 56.%

— Popularity among boomers: 53%

— Popularity among Gen X: 56.%

— Popularity among millennials: 60%

Tampa has something for everyone, with family-friendly destinations like the Florida Aquarium, Busch Gardens, and the Tampa Riverwalk. While the city’s beloved Ybor City neighborhood is not only a National Historic Landmark of more than 2,054 significant buildings, it’s also where cigar and coffee lovers will find welcoming shops to browse and sample their offerings.

10. Las Vegas

Positive opinion score: 56.%

— Popularity among boomers: 51%

— Popularity among Gen X: 58.%

— Popularity among millennials: 60%

No city serves up an around-the-clock experience like Vegas, baby. Pair that with spectacular replicas of the world’s most loved landmarks and over-the-top performances by international entertainers. Singing gondoliers, check. Eiffel Tower, check. It’s also emerged as a foodie paradise packed with celebrity chef restaurants that (arguably) will satisfy far longer than an hour of poker or slots.

9. New York City

Positive opinion score: 57.%

— Popularity among boomers: 48%

— Popularity among Gen X: 56.%

— Popularity among millennials: 63%

The city beats with a pulse like no other, with native New Yorkers and its year-round tourists from across the globe contributing to the palpable excitement in the air. Wave hello to Lady Liberty from the ferry, enjoy spontaneous performances by the fountain in Washington Square Park and the frenzy of travelers at Grand Central Terminal, stroll the picturesque paths of Central Park, or make every day a museum day. But don’t forget to eat your way through the city—dosas, bagels, pizza, pierogies, try it all! Don’t forget to add dim sum to the list from Manhattan’s Chinatown, which covers upwards of 55 blocks.

8. San Antonio

Positive opinion score: 57.%

— Popularity among boomers: 54%

— Popularity among Gen X: 51%

— Popularity among millennials: 61%

Historic architecture fans will relish San Antonio’s well-preserved offerings. “It was founded by the Spanish in the 1700s, and many of their institutions and structures are still in use, from aqueducts to the UNESCO World Heritage Site missions, which are still active parishes,” shares radio personality Mark Louis Rybczyk, author of “San Antonio Uncovered.” For history buffs, a tour of the Alamo—one of the state’s most revered landmarks—is a must, but take an extra step to separate the myth from the actual history.

Steps away is the city’s famed River Walk, a 15-mile urban waterway where you can hop on a boat to take in the city’s charming sights and sounds. With its large Latino population (one of the largest in the country), many sites in the city shed light on the community’s role in shaping the city. Attend cultural events, enjoy Mexican and Tex-Mex cuisine, and support the artisans at the Mexican Cultural Institute, Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center, and the Historic Market Square (El Mercado), a marketplace that dates back to the 1700s.

7. Miami

Positive opinion score: 57.%

— Popularity among boomers: 49%

— Popularity among Gen X: 56.%

— Popularity among millennials: 65%

Scoring high among millennials, Miami has always drawn crowds looking to party in its warm climate and sandy beaches—South Beach and Miami Beach being among the favorites. Come prepared to dance at one of the city’s nightclubs like the Astor Social Club and the massive Club Space, and make some new friends while dining on local eats from Yardbird and a gourmet brunch at Essensia. But traditional Cuban fare in Little Havana is a necessity—Miami-Dade county is home to the largest Cuban American population in the country—with mainstays Versailles and La Carreta serving classic dishes since the 1970s.

6. Boston

Positive opinion score: 57.%

— Popularity among boomers: 53%

— Popularity among Gen X: 54%

— Popularity among millennials: 62%

Boston’s subway system, known as “The T,” and walkable neighborhoods make it easy to venture from one end of the city to the next, whether you catch a tour of the Freedom Trail in the North End or game at Fenway Park, visit the massive Museum of Fine Arts Boston or gorgeous buildings of the Boston Public Library in the Back Bay, or wish to shop and eat indoors and out at Faneuil Hall Marketplace and Quincy Market downtown. One of the country’s biggest college towns, Boston is teeming with bars and restaurants catering to its large student population, making it a fun city for a night out into the wee hours.

5. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Positive opinion score: 58.%

— Popularity among boomers: 58.%

— Popularity among Gen X: 56.%

— Popularity among millennials: 60%

Embrace the outdoors in Colorado Springs, home to the famed Garden of the Gods, where you could spend the day exploring its miles of trails and awesome red rock formations. Plan to attend one of its daily morning guided nature walks for a great introduction. For indoor exploring, there’s the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, and the miniature masterpieces by artist Michael Garman at Magic Town in Old Colorado City, where you’ll also find more than a hundred shops, eateries, and bars to visit.

4. San Diego

Positive opinion score: 59%

— Popularity among boomers: 58.%

— Popularity among Gen X: 53%

— Popularity among millennials: 64%

You’ll find many beautiful beaches to while away your time in San Diego, from La Jolla Shores at the northern end to South Mission Beach down the coastline, which is just a leisurely walk from the aquatic wonderland of Mission Beach Park and the iconic Giant Dipper roller coaster at Belmont Park. Of course, San Diego Zoo and Safari Park offer all-day fun for every age. Those looking for an all-night party scene will find it in downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, starting with happy hour at places like barleymash and Garage Kitchen + Bar. Or take to a rooftop for cocktails with a view at Rustic Root, the Altitude Sky Lounge, or the Nolen.

3. New Orleans

Positive opinion score: 59%

— Popularity among boomers: 52%

— Popularity among Gen X: 57.%

— Popularity among millennials: 65%

It’s not surprising that New Orleans would score high across the board. The city is rich in culture, music, cuisine, architecture, and of course its world-famous party atmosphere in the French Quarter. Bourbon Street is a must day or night for unique shops like Marie Laveau’s House of Voodoo, the Historic Voodoo Museum, and popular libation stops like Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar and Fritzel’s European Jazz Pub. Or if jazz on the Mississippi River sounds appealing, the Steamboat Natchez is just the cruise just for you.

2. Denver

Positive opinion score: 60%

— Popularity among boomers: 56.%

— Popularity among Gen X: 61%

— Popularity among millennials: 65%

Denver’s generally sunny skies, a Rocky Mountains backdrop, and an array of attractions make it appealing any time of year. Denver Union Station is significant for its historic architecture and award-winning restaurants. There’s downtown’s 16th Street Mall and Larimer Square for shopping and dining. There are also incredible museums—Meow Wolf Denver’s Convergence Station and Denver Art Museum—to get your art fix in. More outdoor fun can be had at the Denver Botanic Gardens, Confluence Park, and, in nearby Morrison, the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre.

1. Nashville, Tennessee

Positive opinion score: 61%

— Popularity among boomers: 62%

— Popularity among Gen X: 57.%

— Popularity among millennials: 62%

Nashville is synonymous with music. Stay in downtown to be close to the action on lower Broadway, which offers wall-to-wall bars and restaurants with live music, many of which are owned by famous country singers, including Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row. Stop at the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to really steep yourself in Nashville’s musical roots. When you get hungry, local favorites include Pinewood’s New American cuisine (and bowling lanes) and Monell’s Southern menu in Germantown.