DENVER (KDVR) — For the second year in a year, Carboy Winery received the “Best in Show” award for the 2020 Teroldego wine for the Colorado Uncorked wine competition.

According to a release from the Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, this is the first time a winery has repeated the winning wine in back to back years.

“It is humbling to have three wines selected for the 2022 Governor’s Cup, and to be awarded the Best in Show again this year,” said Tyzok Wharton, Director of Winemaking at Carboy Winery. “The uptick in quality achieved by the Colorado wine growing community is a remarkable achievement. It is an honor to be a part of this community and I am excited for what’s in store for future vintages.”

For the competition, 38 local wineries submitted 279 wines. The board said the wines were judged in August by a panel of sommeliers, writers, and wine experts from around the country.

The top 12 winners were named to the 2022 Governor’s Cup Collection. Here is a look at which wines made the list:

Carboy Winery (Littleton) – 2020 Teroldego, Grand Valley AVA- Best in Show

Aspen Peak Cellars (Bailey) – 2021 Pinot Gris, American

Carboy Winery (Littleton) – 2019 Petit Verdot, Grand Valley AVA

Carboy Winery (Littleton) – 2019 Blanc LaLaLa (Sparkling Grüner Veltliner),Grand Valley AVA

Carlson Vineyards (Palisade) – 2021 Sweet Baby White (Blend), American

Mesa Park Vineyards (Palisade) – 2020 Équilibre Red Blend, Grand Valley AVA

The Peachfork (Palisade) – 2021 Chambourcin, Grand Valley AVA

Red Fox Cellars (Palisade) – Non-Vintage Nebbiolo, Grand Valley AVA

Slaymaker Cellars (Idaho Springs) – Traditional Wildflower Mead

The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey (Cañon City) – 2019 Syrah, Colorado

Vino Salida Wine Cellars (Poncha Springs) – 2017 Tempranillo, Grand Valley AVA

Whitewater Hill Vineyards (Grand Junction) – 2021 Dry Rosé of St. Vincent,Grand Valley AVA

Colorado is home to over 150 licensed wineries, according to the state’s wine industry development board.