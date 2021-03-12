Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Thermostat standoffs: Who is right?

Local News

by: Nick Wills

Posted: / Updated:

As the Mile High City braces for a blanket-dropping of winter, what was initially a proactive discussion on what temperature to set the Daybreak newsroom’s thermostat to has unspooled in Civil War-like fashion.   

An eyebrow-raising study breaks down who is right and who is completely ‘out-of-line’ when it comes to setting the thermostat at a reasonable and fiscally responsible temperature.  

According to the poll, it seems that 71% of the Daybreak viewers would rather sweat in their own homes while having their thermostat set to 68 Degrees or above. 

On the other end of the spectrum, 28% of viewers care about deodorant preservation and are aware of clothes-layering and prefer to keep the thermostat set to 67 degree or lower.  

The remaining 1% is of course set aside for the ‘Ken Clark Contingent’ responsible for keeping the throw blanket market afloat as well as his thermostat set permanently to “Off.” 

Share this story


Colorado Radar

Maps & Interactive Radar

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories