AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An Aurora woman was the victim of a carjacking by a murder suspect on a crime spree back in February.

That man, Jose de Jesus Montoya-Villa, was eventually shot and killed by police. Tiffany Randon’s car, however, was left with damage from that shootout.

Randon told FOX31 that she had just bought the car and had yet to even make her first payment on it.

“I was told (by Aurora Police), be prepared not to get car back, you’re probably not going to want the car back,” Randon said.

That was back in February after Randon was carjacked at gunpoint by Montoya-Villa. He was on the run after murdering his girlfriend days before.

According to Randon, Aurora Police gave her a call one week later.

“I was told that the good news was the car was going to be released to me… the bad news was the car was filled with holes and wrecked,” Randon said.

Montoya-Villa was gunned down by police, while he was in her car.

Carjacking victim, Tiffany Randon, shared photos of her car after it was shot by police chasing a murder suspect. (credit: Tiffany Randon)

Randon spoke with police about the status of her car, which they said has been impounded as evidence since mid-February.

Before her car was ready to be taken from the lot, she had to pay the fees that were continuously piling up, which run at $90 a day.

Aurora Police said that the fee has since been waived, but Randon said the car is in no condition for her or her daughter to be in.

“The beers are still sitting in there, all the glass is shattered in three windows and there’s blood and brain matter in the car,” Randon said.

FOX31 reached out to Aurora Police who said their victim advocate unit usually covers costs in a situation like this.

We asked to speak with that unit and were told they aren’t available since the investigation is ongoing.

“I was grateful for PD for that night, but today, I don’t know how I feel,” Randon said, “I mean, I’m on the fence.”

Randon told FOX31 she’s been getting to work and taking her daughter to school using rideshare, the cost of which has started to add up.

In the meantime, Randon said, Aurora Police has offered her a rideshare gift card but said ultimately, she just wants a car to drive.