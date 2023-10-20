DENVER, (KDVR) — From the 12th floor of Kavod Senior Life in Denver, the view looking west is tough to beat.

The downtown skyline sits in the foreground with snow-capped peaks in the distance behind it.

But the view from the Mount Evans conference room is dampened by one thing for Sammy Four Feathers: the name of the room itself.

“It’s bad, because we had names for the mountains, and we’re just ignored,” she said. “It’s something that you don’t like, but you have to put up with it.”

That sign, and the controversial name that accompanies it, will be coming down next month.

Staff at Kavod has made the decision to rename the room to Mount Blue Sky, after the U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted last month to rename Mount Evans to Mount Blue Sky.

“We’re a dying nation. The Indian nation is a dying nation,” she said.

The 83-year-old Four Feathers will get a chance to speak to her neighbors on the day the room is renamed.

“I’m not so focused on me getting to stand up there to speak. It’s because I want people to remember us as we dwindle. It’s an amazingly beautiful race of people that we’re losing, and it breaks my heart. I don’t want us to be lost.”

Four Feathers applauded the name change and what it means for the room’s future.

“This Blue Sky room, whatever they’re doing in it is going to be very successful because they have the whole heavens looking after them,” she said.

The Denver Native American said she plans to visit the Mount Blue Sky conference room often.