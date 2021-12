DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a New Year’s Eve Party scam.

The sheriff’s office said there is an advertisement going around about a New Year’s Eve party happening at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

“There is no such party! This is a fraudulent event,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office warned not to purchase tickets for any such event at the fairgrounds.