‘There is no need to shelter in place at this time’; Inmate escapes Teller County Jail

by: Maris Westrum

Chancey Ray Colwell, current inmate of Teller County Jail. Courtesy: Teller County Sheriff’s Office.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police announced an inmate escaped Teller County Jail Friday morning.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that Chancey Ray Colwell escaped Teller County Jail. The Teller County Sheriff posted on their social media that citizens do not need to worry about a shelter-in-place order. Teller County residents can expect heavy law enforcement traffic in the area.

Teller County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the escaped inmate to call (719) 687-9652.

