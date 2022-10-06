DENVER (KDVR) — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 40th Great American Beer Festival will return in person this year and there are still tickets for sale for Thursday night.

GABF general admission tickets are available for the 5:30-10 p.m. session for $95. The ticket includes a commemorative tasting glass and unlimited one-ounce samples.

The GABF will also host a specialty “paired” portion from 5:30-9 p.m., which includes unlimited tastings of beers not found in the festival hall that will be matched with food from award-winning chefs. The paired tickets cost $129 but doesn’t include general admission to GABF.

The GABF will take place at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.