Therapist recovering from addiction shares keys to recovery

DENVER (KDVR) — The availability of drugs and the lockdown during the pandemic were contributing factors to thousands of deaths due to overdose, according to a local therapist, Kevin Petersen.

Petersen said that quarantine did its own part to contribute to the hurdles faced by people struggling with addiction.

“It certainly made it more accessible, and generally when people are interacting with one another, someone’s going to speak up and say something,” Petersen said.

Now, drug users are faced with the prevalence of deadly fentanyl.

“Previously, it (fentanyl) was being cut into drugs. Now it’s being sold as the actual drug,” Petersen said.

What is the path to recovery from addiction?

Petersen, who said he has been sober for more than 30 years, said there is a path to recovery.

“We call it being sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Petersen said.

He identified one factor to clear the way: “This is absolutely the most important thing in recovery, is to continue to ask for help.”

Petersen said family is a vital motivator for any person struggling with addiction.

“It’s important to be able to step into it and offer someone a solution,” Petersen said.

The last thing that Petersen said will compel a person to recover is a grim headline.

“You’re not going to scare them into sobriety,” Petersen said.

Addiction resources

If you or someone you know would like to seek help with addiction, visit any of the links below: