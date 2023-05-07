AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Jamie Olson and her son Canon have rewatched the video she took several times, following the collapse of an HVAC that injured six people at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center Saturday morning.

“There was probably three dozen people in that pool when everything happened,” Olson said.

Olson said after taking the video she shared with FOX31/Channel 2 both she and her son realized they needed to jump into action to help.

“I said this is happening, then we heard people crying for help,” Olson said.

She said right away they helped a young girl who had horrible wounds.

“It was a devastating experience. Canon was grabbing towels and the staff was doing the best they could to,” Olson said. “We had to help this little girl and we all worked together to make sure she was stable until paramedics arrived.”

Canon, who had just been sitting in the hot tub prior to the collapse said he was in shock and watching the collapse was like watching something out of a movie.

“It fell slowly then there was a giant noise,” Canon said.

The hotel shared a statement with FOX31/Channel 2 Sunday:

We are devastated by this traumatic incident. On Saturday, our top priorities were to support emergency responders and render assistance to those directly impacted, and we’re very grateful to the Aurora Fire Department for their swift actions. Moving forward, we are focused on helping our affected guests and associates, and we are working with the appropriate experts to conduct a thorough investigation. Deanne French, spokesperson

FOX31/Channel 2 reached out to Aurora Fire for an update on those injured. We have yet to hear back.