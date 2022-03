DENVER (KDVR) — Popstar The Weeknd will be performing for the first time at Empower Field at Mile High this summer, along with Doja Cat.

The concert will be on Aug. 18, adding another leg on The Weeknd’s After Hour Til Dawn tour. The 2022 tour will be the first time the performer shares his After Hours album on tour.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 23: 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS — Pictured: The Weeknd accepts Top Hot 100 Artist onstage during the 2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. — (Photo by Emma McIntyre/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Presale tickets for the concert become available March 9, while general public tickets go on sale March 10.