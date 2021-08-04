The vibrant Cast Iron Queens wrap up City Park Jazz

DENVER (KDVR) — City Park Jazz wraps up its 35th season of free concerts at the City Park Pavilion this Sunday.
The Cast Iron Queens, a mix of Jazz, Soul, Blues and Country, will provide a joyful evening of American music.
“Our Mission is to showcase the richness and diversity of our tapestry of talents! If being moved is your goal, the Cast Iron Queens are your vehicle!,” the Queens say.
Denver’s finest food truck fare is available, or bring your own. Please bring aluminum cans or plastic bottles, glass bottles are not permitted in the park.
The last show of the 2021 season is Sunday, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.