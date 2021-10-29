The Valhalla Hunt Club provides dogs and people a place to hunt

BENNET, Colo. (KDVR) — In a constant search for outdoor activities, more people and their dogs are heading to Bennet.

Founded by WWII D-Day veteran Roderick MacLennan, Valhalla Hunt Club had humble beginnings.

“Grandpa was fond of Norse mythology and the Vikings and always wanted to have a ranch that was home of the champions, Viking paradise, which is Valhalla,” said Russell Maclennan, Valhalla Hunt Club owner.

Now Valhalla is a year-round hunt club and kennels. Grandson Russell Maclennan now owns and operates Valhalla and training is a big part of the business. They train about 300 dogs every year.

Don the German shorthair is one of Maclennan’s favorites.

”You know he’s just got a unique personality, he’s a dog that got a little bit of fun, a little bit of play in him but he has all business in the field,” said Maclennan.

Josh Hubbard, of Parker, is a frequent visitor, keeping his silver Labrador “Blue” on his toes — or actually, on his paws.

“It’s close to the city, good people, and they treat you right,” Hubbard saod.

It is not just hunting dogs and their owners who visit.

“People come out and say ‘I just need something for my dog to do, I need to get him out, somehow,'” said Maclennan.

Valhalla has more visitors than ever, about 5,000 people a year.

But it is hard to tell who is having more fun, the humans or the hounds.