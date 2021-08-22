‘The Tank’ sound sanctuary offers otherworldly experience

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — A rusty, 65-foot cylinder once built to store water is attracting musicians and tourists to a sandy hilltop in western Colorado.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the Center for Sonic Arts, known simply as The Tank, is a sanctuary of sound about 90 miles north of Grand Junction. It’s come to be known among experimental musicians as an ultimate laboratory and among curious audiences as a one-of-a-kind concert venue.
Resident engineers say it’s something about The Tank’s thick, rounding walls, its dimensions, its placement over a bed of gravel and its concave roof that affects soundwaves and produces an otherworldly experience.