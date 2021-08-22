‘The Tank’ sound sanctuary offers otherworldly experience

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — A rusty, 65-foot cylinder once built to store water is attracting musicians and tourists to a sandy hilltop in western Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the Center for Sonic Arts, known simply as The Tank, is a sanctuary of sound about 90 miles north of Grand Junction. It’s come to be known among experimental musicians as an ultimate laboratory and among curious audiences as a one-of-a-kind concert venue.

  • Musicians Michael Van Wagoner and Samantha Wade pose for a portrait at The Tank , Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musician Samantha Wade plays the flute inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musician Michael Van Wagoner taps a metal bowl inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musician Samantha Wade plays the flute inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musician Michael Van Wagoner lowers a metal bowl inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musicians Samantha Wade and Michael Van Wagoner pose for a portrait at The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Musicians Samantha Wade and Michael Van Wagoner demonstrate sounds and vocals inside The Tank in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)
  • Lights glow from the top of the The Tank, The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Resident engineers say it’s something about The Tank’s thick, rounding walls, its dimensions, its placement over a bed of gravel and its concave roof that affects soundwaves and produces an otherworldly experience.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories