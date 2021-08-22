‘The Tank’ sound sanctuary offers otherworldly experience

The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

RANGELY, Colo. (AP) — A rusty, 65-foot cylinder once built to store water is attracting musicians and tourists to a sandy hilltop in western Colorado.

The Colorado Springs Gazette reports the Center for Sonic Arts, known simply as The Tank, is a sanctuary of sound about 90 miles north of Grand Junction. It’s come to be known among experimental musicians as an ultimate laboratory and among curious audiences as a one-of-a-kind concert venue.

Musicians Michael Van Wagoner and Samantha Wade pose for a portrait at The Tank , Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musician Samantha Wade plays the flute inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musician Michael Van Wagoner taps a metal bowl inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musician Samantha Wade plays the flute inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musician Michael Van Wagoner lowers a metal bowl inside The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musicians Samantha Wade and Michael Van Wagoner pose for a portrait at The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Musicians Samantha Wade and Michael Van Wagoner demonstrate sounds and vocals inside The Tank in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Lights glow from the top of the The Tank, The Tank, Center for Sonic Arts, in Rangely, Colo., on July, 2021. The 65-foot water tank, that sat empty for years, has been converted into a musical wonder for musicians and experimental sound artists. The Tank opened to the public in 2016, expanding from a recording studio to a performance venue. (Chancey Bush/The Gazette via AP)

Resident engineers say it’s something about The Tank’s thick, rounding walls, its dimensions, its placement over a bed of gravel and its concave roof that affects soundwaves and produces an otherworldly experience.