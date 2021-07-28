‘The Sun Bus’ to offer free skin cancer screenings across Colorado in August

DENVER — “The Sun Bus,” a service of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology, will be offering free skin cancer screening clinics in several cities around the state in August.

They’ll also be educating people about how to keep your skin safe in the sunny weather that we experience.

Walk-in appointments are available during screening times on a first come, first serve basis.

According to Dr. Ashley Reader, one of the dermatologists who works at Epiphany Dermatology’s Cherry Creek clinic, Colorado has the nation’s highest per-capita rate of skin cancer and one of the highest melanoma rates in the country because of the elevation in our state.

Here’s a look at the calendar, and you can follow this link to schedule your screening:

Denver, Aug. 3-4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3773 Cherry Creek N Dr, Denver, CO 80209



Edwards, Aug. 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1140 Edwards Village Blvd, Edwards, CO 81632



Grand Junction, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2530 N 8th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501



Glenwood Springs, Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 1521 Grand Ave, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601



Basalt, Aug. 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 340 Reed St, Basalt, CO 81621



Aspen, Aug. 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 38700 CO-82, Aspen, CO 81611



Denver, Festival for Life, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cheesman Park, Denver, CO



Greeley, Migrant Picnic, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 501 North 14th Avenue Greeley, CO 80631

