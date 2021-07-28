‘The Sun Bus’ to offer free skin cancer screenings across Colorado in August

DENVER — “The Sun Bus,” a service of the Colorado Melanoma Foundation and Epiphany Dermatology, will be offering free skin cancer screening clinics in several cities around the state in August.
They’ll also be educating people about how to keep your skin safe in the sunny weather that we experience.
Walk-in appointments are available during screening times on a first come, first serve basis.
According to Dr. Ashley Reader, one of the dermatologists who works at Epiphany Dermatology’s Cherry Creek clinic, Colorado has the nation’s highest per-capita rate of skin cancer and one of the highest melanoma rates in the country because of the elevation in our state.
Here’s a look at the calendar, and you can follow this link to schedule your screening:
- Denver, Aug. 3-4: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Frisco, Aug. 5: 9 a.m. to 5p.m.
- Edwards, Aug. 10: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Grand Junction, Aug. 11: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Glenwood Springs, Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Basalt, Aug. 17: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Aspen, Aug. 18: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Denver, Festival for Life, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Greeley, Migrant Picnic, Aug. 21: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.