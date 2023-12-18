DENVER (KDVR) — The iconic Stanley Hotel in Estes Park will be sold to an Arizona-based nonprofit corporation, FOX31 confirmed Monday.

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade told FOX31 that the owner, John Cullen, shared the decision with the Colorado Economic Development Commission.

The hotel, which was constructed in 1909, is best known for being the inspiration behind Stephen King’s horror novel “The Shining.”

It is a popular spot for ghost hunters and documentarians, with haunts recorded in nearly every room.

A statue of Freelan Oscar Stanley in front of the hedge maze at the Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado on Aug. 17, 2023. (Brooke Williams)

The Stanley property and its revenues will reportedly be used as collateral and repayment for bonds issued by the Colorado Educational and Cultural Facilities Authority, which has a meeting planned for Tuesday regarding the sale.

According to a notice for the meeting, the nonprofit will buy the hotel using this bond, which has a maximum amount of $475 million.

The rest will be used for improvements to the property, including a planned three-story expansion to the existing hotel that will add around 58 additional rooms and the construction of the Stanley Film Center, which will include an outdoor amphitheater, a film museum and a sound stage, among other things.

The money will also be used to provide updates to modernize the property and, according to the state economic development office, support increased tourism over time.