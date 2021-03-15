‘The snow is maybe 100 feet deep’; 5-year-old shares weather report from Castle Pines

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — What started out as a winter storm warning quickly turned into a blizzard warning Sunday when high winds moved across the Front Range of Colorado.

As conditions got worse, 5-year-old Serena from Castle Pines decided to head outside and give a weather report.

“Today is a blizzard,” shared Serena. “It changed from a winter storm to a big, big, big blizzard.”

As she spoke about the conditions in her report, winds gusted, blowing snow into her face. But Serena did not let the cold or blowing snow stop her.

“The snow is maybe 100 feet deep and there is a lot of snow getting in my eyeballs,” shared Serena.

She went on to remind her viewers to stay home and get food. You can watch the full video above.