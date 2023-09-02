BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — On the corner of “The Hill” in Boulder, history was made Saturday, as The Sink celebrated its 100th anniversary with a block party.

But the Boulder community had something else to celebrate Saturday, as the Coach Prime era got underway.

The Buffaloes struck with a touchdown on their first drive, sending the packed bar into a frenzy.

“Everybody’s sense of pride and excitement is back, which it hasn’t been for a long time,” said Mike Price, who went to the University of Colorado in the early 90’s.

The Sink has long been a place to gather and enjoy food and drinks, but owners say this was the first time they’ve seen this level of attention and excitement over an away game.

“It’s electric,” Jessica Benjamin said. “It’s been electric since Prime came to town.”

“I think it was time for a shakeup and where we’re going is good for the town, good for football, good for CU,” Raul Pinto said.

The Sink’s official block party continues Saturday afternoon, with live music and food and drinks.