The Sculpture Park Fitness Series kicks off at the Denver Performing Arts Complex in August

DENVER (KDVR) – The Sculpture Park Fitness Series brings new and diverse fitness options to Sculpture Park in the Denver Performing Arts Complex.

“Part of the fun of the Arts Complex is the diversity of what’s presented here, and we’re hoping to reflect that in what we’re doing at Sculpture Park, COVID-19 or otherwise,” said Venue Director Mark Heiser.

The fitness series runs from August and September, all levels of experience are welcome to attend the 60-minute, prop-free classes.

The diverse lineup includes barre, yoga, dance, cardio, boot camp, high-intensity interval training, meditation and sound healing.

“Many of these studios and organizations have been limited in how they can operate due to COVID-19, ” Heiser said.

Barre3, BLOCK21, Bodies by Perseverance, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, CM Dance, Edgar L. Page: Feel the Movement, Endorphin, Hot Mamas, Luna Vibrations and Palango are some of the participating partners.

The park is now marked with 10-foot circles, six feet apart to enough space to safely exercise together.

Touchless tickets go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m.