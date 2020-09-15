The Salvation Army is beginning their Christmas fund drive

DENVER (KDVR) — The Salvation Army Intermountain Division began their Christmas fund drive on Monday to prepare for what they say will be an unprecedented need for food, shelter and services.

For the first time in 130 years, the Salvation Army is beginning its annual holiday fundraising campaign early. They say services and needs are at an all-time high due to the pandemic.

For Major Mike Dickinson with the Salvation Army in Denver, in all his 29 years of service what is happening now is a first for him.

“This is the most significant thing we’ve ever seen,“ Major Dickinson said.

The need for the Salvation Army is countrywide, that is why they launched operation Rescue Christmas.

“We know that we have to make extra preparations in order to help our neighbors in need,” Dickinson said.

Normally red kettle donations exceed $1 million in the Denver metro area, not so this year because of social distancing, a coin shortage, and more people are carrying less cash.

“We are doing contactless kettle donations. There will be a QR code on every kettle sign across America,” Dickinson said.

But the bulk of operation rescue Christmas will be conducted online.

“You could go to our website, you could click on our Facebook page, you could make a donation today, it could be a one time donation, it could be a monthly donation,“ Dickinson said.

In spite of the fact that the needs and services of the Salvation Army could easily double this Christmas season, Dickinson said the army is holding its ground.

“We continue to say and believe with all of our hearts that hope is greater than fear, and that’s more than a slogan,“ he said.

That is the Salvation Army.