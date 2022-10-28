The FOX31 sports team is experiencing first-hand the confusion when it comes to which road to drive on in England.

Why do the Brits drive on the left?

LONDON (KDVR) — There is the right side and the wrong side of the road. In England, drivers take to the road on the left causing a confusing circus for foreign drivers.

So, why take the wrong side of the road?

The answer, according to the English Motor History Museum, is “the custom of driving on the left dates back to pre-history and may later have been used as an early road safety measure. At a time when the main danger on the roads was mugging, careful travellers would pass on-coming strangers on the left with their sword arm towards the passer-by.”

Today, 35% of countries drive on the left. The list includes India, Indonesia, Ireland, Malta, Cyprus, Japan and New Zealand.

FOX31 joins the Denver Broncos in London

The Denver Broncos arrived in London early Tuesday morning to prepare for the match against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team will practice Friday from Harrow School just outside of London.

It’s been more than 10 years since the Broncos crossed the pond. The team will face the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, where the Jaguars will play their ninth game.

The FOX31 sports team is in London with the Broncos this week leading up to the big game at 7:30 a.m. MT on Sunday.