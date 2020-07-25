The return of sports brings optimism back to Black Hawk casinos

BLACK HAWK, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado’s casino town has looked more like a ghost town in recent months.

Black Hawk has seen a drastic decrease in visitors since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, a study by financial news website 24/7 Wall Street declared Gilpin County the hardest-hit economy in the country by COVID-19 because 82 percent of all workers in the county are employed by the hospitality industry.

However, some are hopeful that help has arrived in the form of baseball.

Sports betting is now legal in Colorado and the major sports leagues are now returning, which could bring sports gamblers to Black Hawk.

“I put $50 on the Rockies initially. We’re probably going to double up there,” said one gambler who visited Black Hawk on Friday to place his bets.

So far, only three sports books have opened up in Black Hawk, but more are coming.

“We’re really just a couple days into it. I’m not sure what the long-term impact will be,” said Sean Demeule, the general manager of Black Hawk’s Ameristar Casino.

Sports betting is off to a slow start in Colorado because of COVID-19. Sports fans wagered $25 million in bets during the first month of legal betting in May. Surprisingly, table tennis topped the list of the most bet-on sports.

However, that’s about to change.

“I think the table tennis and smaller sports are something the diehard betters want to bet on, but the casual better wants to pet on sports they know of and teams they’re familiar with,” said Demeule.

That could be just what the casino industry at a time when table games are still off-limits.

Sports may not be the complete answer, but it’s a start.

“I would love to say hundreds or thousands, but right now I’m going to temper our enthusiasm to say we’d love to have a nice steady flow of people coming in,” said Kevin Dawn, sports book manager at Ameristar.