‘The Mountain Rules’: Trucker safety video helps with I-70 challenges

DENVER (KDVR) — Rockfalls, high winds, avalanches, wildfires, wildlife, and steep, curvy mountain roads present plenty of hazards for truckers on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor.

“The Mountain Rules” is a video created to inform and train truckers on the best practices for safe mountain travel.

“Our mountains can be an immense challenge for all drivers but especially for those who drive semi-trucks. Producing this video as part of ‘The Mountain Rules’ program is another tool designed to prepare in-state and out-of-state truckers for what they may encounter when driving through the high country,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew in a statement. “The mantra is simple – ‘Slow, Steady, Safe for the Long Haul’ – no matter the time of year you’re traveling I-70.”

The video covers additional hazards, like overheated brakes and chain laws.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Motor Carriers Association are partners in distributing the video to ports of entry, truck-driving schools and trucking companies and associations.